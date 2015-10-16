Image caption Mr Farage said he was a "selective" supporter of charities

Nigel Farage has hit out at "fashionable" charities that have "money thrown at them" but are not subject to proper financial scrutiny.

The UKIP leader told LBC Radio that he supported charitable giving but believed there were "quite a few charlatans" in the sector.

It comes as questions are asked about the collapse of Kids Company, which received millions in public funding.

Mr Farage claimed "something didn't ring true" about the organisation.

The charity collapsed in August days after receiving a £3m grant from the Cabinet Office and in the midst of a Scotland Yard investigation into allegations of historical sexual abuse.

The closure came after ministers said they wanted to recover the grant - with officials saying they believed conditions attached to the use of the money had not been met.

'Suspicious'

Appearing before MPs on Thursday, the founder of Kids Company Camila Batmanghelidjh and its chairman, BBC executive Alan Yentob, denied the charity had been badly run and rejected claims of financial mismanagement.

But speaking on his regular monthly phone-in, Mr Farage said he had been "suspicious" about the activities of the charity, which was championed by David Cameron, Gordon Brown and Tony Blair, for a "very long time" and claimed 73% of its income went towards paying "inflated" staff salaries.

Its appeal to politicians and subsequent demise was symptomatic of a wider problem in the charitable sector, he claimed.

"There are lots and lots of people in what we could call fashionable charities," he said. "If the prime minister's wife thinks they are good they are fashionable charities.

"Everybody throws money at them and no-one asks any questions. When questions were being asked about the legitimacy of Kids Company, the government chucked another £3m in four days before the whole thing went bankrupt.

"The whole thing stinks. I am afraid, and this is true, that within the charity sector there are quite a few charlatans...I am not against charity, I give to charity but I am selective about the charities I give to."

'Most demonised'

Asked during the phone-in about his public profile and what impact it would have on the forthcoming EU referendum, Mr Farage claimed he had become the "most demonised person in Britain since Oswald Mosley" - the British fascist leader who was imprisoned during World War Two.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Oswald Mosley was the leader of the British Union Fascists in the 1930s

He said he had been subject to "appalling and untrue" attacks in sections of the media but he suggested the criticism of him was motivated less by personal feelings than fear of UKIP's policies and their resonance.

"What is really interesting is the percentage of the population that really don't like me is not particularly big and it tends to be linked to my genuine policy positions rather than my persona."

There have been calls for Mr Farage to adopt a lower profile during the referendum campaign amid claims that he is a polarising figure among the electorate and could damage the fight to leave the EU.

The MEP, who failed to win a Westminster seat in May's election, said the Leave campaign must be a "team effort", appealing to both the left and right of the political spectrum, and should not be "dominated" by any one individual or party.

"I may not be everyone's cup of the tea but what I have done is that I have taken a political party that was virtually unheard of to winning a national election... and I, with my colleagues, have managed to force a referendum and a change of national debate about Europe, immigration, grammar schools and many other areas.

"I believe the net effect of what I am doing is good for our side of the argument."