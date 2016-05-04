Strict rules mean the BBC, like other broadcasters, isn't allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open.

In all national elections, the BBC is required by electoral law to adopt a code of practice, ensuring fairness between candidates.

The basic principle behind due impartiality in political coverage is set out in the agreement accompanying the BBC Charter.

This requires the BBC over time to "give due weight and prominence to all the main strands of argument and to all the main parties".

So, on polling day specifically, the BBC (like other broadcasters, though they are covered by the Ofcom Code rather than a charter) doesn't report on any of the election campaigns from 00:30 BST until polls close at 22:00 BST on TV, radio or bbc.co.uk.

However, online sites do not have to remove archived reports, including, for instance, programmes on iPlayer.

Coverage on the day is restricted to uncontroversial factual accounts, such as the appearance of politicians at polling stations or the weather.

Subjects which have been at issue or part of the campaign - or other controversial matters relating to the election - must not be covered on polling day itself, so the BBC's output cannot be seen to be influencing the ballot while the polls are open.

No opinion poll on any issue relating to politics or the election can be published until after the polls have closed.

Whilst the polls are open, it is a criminal offence to publish anything about the way in which people have voted in that election.