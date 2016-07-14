Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Theresa May served as Home Secretary for six years under David Cameron's premiership

Theresa May has confirmed her cabinet less than a day after she took office. But how does it compare to David Cameron's cabinet?

There was a clear majority for the Remain campaign in David Cameron's cabinet, with 18 of the 22 members backing the prime minister's stand on the European Union referendum.

But Theresa May has responded to the country voting to leave the EU by upping the number of cabinet members who backed the Leave campaign to seven - and giving several of them the top jobs.

The number of women in the cabinet may have been expected to rise substantially under the UK's second female prime minister, but there was an increase of just one in the end.

However, many of the women in the cabinet now have more senior roles - like Home Secretary Amber Rudd and Education Secretary Justine Greening.

About 14% of the UK population are black and minority ethnic (BME) people, but the cabinet is still some way from representing this.

Mrs May's cabinet now includes two BME ministers - Sajid Javid, who also served under Mr Cameron, and Priti Patel, who has taken up her first cabinet position as secretary of state for international development.

Critics of Mr Cameron often labelled his government "elitist" and Mrs May looks to have moved to end those calls by introducing a number of politicians who were not educated at Oxford or Cambridge universities.

There were eight non-Oxbridge educated cabinet ministers under Mr Cameron, but there are now 12 - including Environment Secretary Andrea Leadsom and Culture Secretary Karen Bradley.

David Cameron oversaw a relatively youthful cabinet following his general election win in 2015, with 13 of his 22 cabinet ministers being in their 40s.

Although Theresa May has two 40-year-olds in her cabinet - Liz Truss and Baroness Evans - overall her cabinet is slightly older than Mr Cameron's. One of those pushing the age up is 67-year-old David Davis, who has been given the new role of secretary of state for exiting the European Union.