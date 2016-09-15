Image copyright BBC/Getty Image caption The contenders: Elizabeth Jones, Lisa Duffy, Philip Broughton, Diane James and Bill Etheridge

Voting in the ballot to replace Nigel Farage as leader of UKIP has now closed.

His successor, selected by party members, is due to be revealed on Friday afternoon at the party's annual conference in Bournemouth.

Mr Farage resigned in July, saying his "political ambition has been achieved", after Britain voted to leave the EU.

Five contenders remain in the contest after one withdrew and one missed the nomination deadline.

The five are:

Former Hartlepool parliamentary candidate Philip Broughton

Cambridgeshire town and district councillor Lisa Duffy

MEP for the West Midlands and Dudley councillor Bill Etheridge

Former businesswomen and healthcare professional Diane James

Deputy chair of UKIP's London Lambeth branch Elizabeth Jones

Two former contenders are out of the race. In August, Steven Woolfe was ruled ineligible by the party after missing a deadline to submit his papers.

Later that month, Jonathan Arnott withdrew, saying the best he could hope for would be to come second.