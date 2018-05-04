UK Politics
Election 2018 results
Number of councillors After 150 of 150 councils
  1. Labour, 2350 councillors, +79
  2. Conservative, 1332 councillors, -35
  3. Liberal Democrat, 536 councillors, +75
  4. Green, 39 councillors, +8
  5. UKIP, 3 councillors, -123
  6. Others, 144 councillors, -4

Vote 2018: Watford mayoral election result

  • 4 May 2018

An election for mayor of Watford was held on 3 May 2018, the same day as local elections in 150 English councils.

Peter Taylor, the Liberal Democrats candidate, won after receiving 61.6% of first and second preference votes in the second round.

Before the election the mayor was Dorothy Thornhill, representing the Liberal Democrats.

