Vote 2018: Tower Hamlets mayoral election result

An election for mayor of Tower Hamlets was held on 3 May 2018, the same day as local elections in 150 English councils.

John Biggs, the Labour Party candidate, won after receiving 72.7% of first and second preference votes in the second round.

Mr Biggs had been mayor since 2015 after a by-election triggered following a postal-vote fraud investigation into the 2014 election of Tower Hamlets First candidate Lutfur Rahman.

You can find the results for your council by searching below, or explore the full results.