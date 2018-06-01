Image copyright PA/Green Party

Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley will run again for the leadership on a joint ticket with former London mayoral candidate Sian Berry.

His current co-leader Caroline Lucas announced this week she would not stand again in this summer's election.

The Brighton Pavilion MP and Mr Bartley have shared the leadership since 2016.

Ms Berry, a London Assembly member who came third in the 2016 mayoral election, tweeted that she was "very pleased" to be standing.