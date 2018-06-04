Image caption Heathrow wants to open a third runway by the middle of the next decade

Ministers will discuss whether to give the go-ahead for a new Heathrow runway on Tuesday, the BBC understands.

The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg said the economic sub-committee, chaired by Theresa May, is set to discuss the issue before it goes for approval by the full cabinet.

If backed, MPs would then be asked to vote on the issue in the coming weeks.

The government has backed expansion in principle despite opposition from key figures such as Boris Johnson.

The foreign secretary, who is MP for Uxbridge and Hillingdon in west London, has long been opposed to Heathrow expansion on both economic and environmental grounds while other critics include former education secretary Justine Greening, who also represents a London constituency.

Ministers have accepted the recommendations of a 2015 review into airport capacity in the south-east of England which concluded that building a third runway at Heathrow offered the greatest economic benefits, as long as it was accompanied by a package of measures to address its environmental and community impacts.

Ministers published a draft national airports statement in October setting out the conditions for its approval.

Parliament must approve the revised statement, which has since been subject to a public consultation, to allow the planning process to move onto detailed work.

Laura Kuenssberg said that if it is backed by the cabinet, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling could come forward with the statement later this week. It has to be voted upon no later than 21 sitting days after its publication.

Labour has said expanded capacity is vital to the UK economy but its support is conditional on tests being met on capacity, climate change, noise and air quality as well as the wider economic benefits.

Heathrow's owners say a new runway would cost £14bn and increase its capacity from 85.5 million to 130 million passengers. It is hoped it would be operational between 2025 and 2030.

Campaigners argue a new runway will breach the UK's legal limits on air pollution but last year they failed in a bid to have the decision declared unlawful.