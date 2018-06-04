Image copyright EPA

The EU Withdrawal Bill will return to the House of Commons for a series of crunch votes on 12 June, it has been announced.

The legislation suffered 15 defeats in the House of Lords, which will now be debated by MPs.

Numbers are tight with the Tories needing the support of the Democratic Unionist Party for a majority.

Conservative MPs have been told to be on site "at all times" during the day of the votes.

The prime minister's spokesman confirmed there were Lords amendments the government thinks are unacceptable and will be seeking to overturn.

The legislation is a key part of the government's strategy for leaving the EU following 2016's vote in favour of Brexit.

The bill involves transposing EU law into UK law to ensure a smooth transition on Brexit day.

But peers have attempted to amend it in several areas, including on the customs union, the Irish border and removing the precise date of Brexit - 29 March 2019 - from its wording.