Jeremy Corbyn has compared Theresa May's handling of Brexit with the "shambles" in the UK railways as they clashed at Prime Minister's Questions.

The Labour leader said key documents, including the blueprint for future EU relations, had been "delayed" while customs proposals had been "cancelled".

But Mrs May said she was delivering on the 2016 referendum result and urged Mr Corbyn to rule out another Brexit vote.

It comes amid reports of tensions over post-Brexit "backstop" plans.