Labour frontbencher Emily Thornberry has indicated she would be happy to meet Donald Trump, despite describing him as an "asteroid of awfulness".

The shadow foreign secretary told BBC One's Andrew Marr Show: "If we get an invitation to see him, of course we will go and see him."

The US president is due to visit the UK in July on a "working visit" after attending a Nato summit.

It will not be a state visit but Mr Trump is expected to meet the Queen.

Labour MP Ms Thornberry said she stood by her remark that Mr Trump was an "asteroid of awfulness" as she was asked if she would meet the US President next month.

She told BBC One's The Andrew Marr Show: "The protocol normally is is that a visiting leader will ask to see the opposition if they want to.

Pressed on how she, if Labour won power and she was foreign secretary, would negotiate with the US, when Labour figures had been critical of the US president, she said: "I went to the United States a couple of months ago and I made a lot of good friends in the United States with people with whom we share values, and I begin all our relationships on that basis."

She added: "We share values with the United States, we do not share values with Donald Trump when he wants to walk away from the Paris Climate Change, when he wants to tear up the Iran nuclear deal.

"I'm happy to say that openly and I will say it to his face, I have no problem with that."

Downing Street have described Mr Trump's visit on 13 July as a "working visit".

The president is expected to face protests in London as well as Edinburgh and Glasgow - there has been speculation his stay might be extended to include a trip to Scotland, where he owns two golf resorts.