Image copyright Reuters

Why is it that the culture of bullying and harassment of clerks at the House of Commons has not emerged before? An important reason may be that parliament is rather free and easy with non-disclosure agreements.

We have reported that Angus Sinclair, formerly the Speaker's secretary, was paid £86,000 - more than a year of pay - as part of a settlement that entailed him signing a non-disclosure agreement. He felt he was being paid off to stay quiet about being bullied by the Speaker of the House of Commons (an allegation that the Speaker denies).

This is a bigger issue than we previously knew: a Newsnight freedom of information request reveals that £2.4m was spent on 53 settlements including gagging clauses with departing staff members since 2013. (The Press Association has, by the same means, got much the same information. Their reporters are independently publishing similar information tonight.)

Year Number of payments Total cost Average payment 2013 11 £916,082 £83,280 2014 14 £405,682 £28,977 2015 5 £182,706 £36,541 2016 15 £584,893 £38,992 2017 8 £317,813 £39,726 Total 53 £2,407,176 £45,418

I would note a few things.

First, this is a slight underestimate. I asked for NDAs involving the House of Commons staff, including the Speaker's Office. They have released details of everything except for the Speaker's Office. (We have appealed this decision). There may also be some other cases in 2012 and 2018, but the numbers involved are small enough that they fear publishing them would allow people to figure out information about identifiable individuals.

Second, these NDAs were "settlement agreements (formerly known as compromise agreements) which include a confidentiality clause". They were not a standard clause in Commons exit deals: we know 43 people left the House, for example, in 2016-17 on "exit packages", but only 23 were given NDAs in all of 2016 and 2017.

We also know that people, known to Newsnight, who had made complaints about sexual harassment or bullying at the House were asked to sign NDAs when they left with an exit deal. But we also know some others were really the consequence of union pressure - the NDAs were really a negotiating gambit to get a bit more cash out of the Commons for a member.

So while we can say some of these were about keeping the culture under wraps, it is not clear how many that applies to.

Third, though, I am unclear what possible grounds there can be for so many NDAs. One can understand why a high-tech company is nervous about people walking off with trade secrets. But what possible grounds can there be for a free-and-easy approach to the former servants of our legislature. Are they worried people will leave with procedural insights that will let them set up a rival legislature?

These are all important questions - and ones that perhaps the House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee investigation on NDAs could take up.

You can watch Newsnight weekdays at 22:30 on BBC Two.