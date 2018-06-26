How did your MP vote on Heathrow expansion?
26 June 2018
MPs have voted by 415 to 119 in favour of building a third runway at London's Heathrow airport.
The Conservatives were under orders to back the plans - but eight voted against the government. Labour's official position was to oppose expansion, but its MPs were given a free vote.
Find out how your MP voted on the controversial subject below.
How did the MPs vote on the Heathrow Expansion Bill?
For: 415
Against: 119
Did not vote: 116