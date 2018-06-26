UK Politics

How did your MP vote on Heathrow expansion?

  • 26 June 2018

MPs have voted by 415 to 119 in favour of building a third runway at London's Heathrow airport.

The Conservatives were under orders to back the plans - but eight voted against the government. Labour's official position was to oppose expansion, but its MPs were given a free vote.

Find out how your MP voted on the controversial subject below.

How did the MPs vote on the Heathrow Expansion Bill?

For: 415

Against: 119

Did not vote: 116