Green Party leadership hopefuls announced

Image caption Jonathan Bartley and Caroline Lucas have come to the end of their two-year leadership term

The Green Party has announced the shortlist of candidates hoping to become its new leader.

Jonathan Bartley, who has led the party alongside Caroline Lucas since 2016, is standing on a joint ticket again, this time with London Assembly member Sian Berry.

Former deputy leader Shahrar Ali and ex-Parliamentary candidate Leslie Rowe complete the line-up.

The Greens are also electing a new deputy leader and 10 executive posts.

The party said hustings would take place around the country, with members voting between 30 July and 31 August.

Ms Lucas, the MP for Brighton Pavilion, announced last month that she would not seek another two-year term.