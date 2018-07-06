Image copyright PA

The deal is done. Or at least the deal that allows this fraught and complicated process to move to the next stage.

Downing Street is claiming tonight that by agreeing the Chequers Statement, that the UK now has a new offer to put to the EU, an evolved and credible set of proposals to put to the rest of the continent.

It is not the clean break that many Brexiteers had argued for.

It envisages an end to unlimited EU immigration yes, but sketches out a very close relationship with regard to EU law for much of the economy, and a complicated, but shared approach to customs where the UK and the rest of the continent will work closely together.

By sequestering the Cabinet all day and then releasing the agreement, it is impossible at this stage to ascertain how much resistance there was inside.

It's feasible that there was brutal argument. It's likely that there was push-back. It's almost inevitable too that Brexiteers will mumble and mutter in the coming days, in public perhaps, and in private definitely, that the deal is not what they want, not what, they believe millions of people voted for.

It is almost still possible that in the next few days one of their number decides it is better to walk than accept the deal.

But for No 10 tonight, the importance is that they can claim that an agreement has been reached.

Theresa May has plumped for a much closer relationship with the EU than many Conservatives desired. Agreeing tonight makes it harder for those who will be deeply unhappy with the proposals.

But the prime minister still has ministers who don't believe in the proposals that she has managed to get them to agree. And a vocal group in her party who threaten, almost every day, to withdraw support if she takes this path.

Toughing it out today is one thing. Selling it to her party and then the rest of the EU awaits.