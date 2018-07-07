Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Theresa May: "We will bring an end to free movement"

Theresa May has refused to rule out making it easier for EU citizens to come to the UK after Brexit than it is for people from elsewhere in the world.

Under her plan for UK-EU relations - agreed by cabinet on Friday - unlimited immigration from the EU will end.

But speaking to the BBC, Mrs May did not rule out preferential treatment for EU citizens after Brexit.

"We recognise that people will still want to have opportunities in each other's countries," she said.

Asked if it was possible EU citizens might get some preferential treatment, the prime minister said: "We are going to decide. What we're going to do is say what works for the UK, what's right for the United Kingdom?"

A day after she secured cabinet approval on a plan for Britain's future relationship with the EU, Mrs May said ministers were now expected to speak with collective responsibility.

"Collective responsibility has returned... we are moving forward together," she told the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg.

Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg previously told the BBC that when detail of the plan emerged, it could yet be worse than leaving the EU without a deal.

Mr Rees-Mogg, said that so far only the three page summary of the deal had been published, and he would have to wait to see the full 100-plus page document to decide whether it was in line with the Conservative election manifesto, or amounted to a "punishment Brexit".

Ready to talk

Mrs May will now have to take the plan to the EU, which she said was now ready to sit down and discuss the proposals.

"From the soundings I've had so far, there is a willingness to sit down and talk about this and a recognition that actually we now are in the stage where we need to agree what the future relationship's going to be," Mrs May said on Saturday.

"This is a serious, workable proposal," she added.

The plans that ministers backed would see an end to freedom of movement. But a "mobility framework" would be set up to allow UK and EU citizens to travel to each other's territories, and apply to study and work.

Mrs May said when people voted to leave the EU, "they wanted to take control of our money, our laws and our borders and that's exactly what we will do".

