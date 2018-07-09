Image copyright Getty Images

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has been named as the new foreign secretary after Boris Johnson resigned over the prime minister's Brexit strategy.

Culture Secretary Matt Hancock replaces Mr Hunt as health secretary, as Theresa May carries out a reshuffle of her top team.

Attorney General Jeremy Wright is the new culture secretary.

The prime minister is attempting to shore up her position after a day of turmoil over her Brexit plan.

Mr Johnson claimed in his resignation letter that Mrs May's approach would lead to a "semi-Brexit" and leave Britain a "colony" of the EU.

Mrs May said she was "sorry - and a little surprised" by Mr Johnson's move after his apparent support on Friday, when ministers held talks at Chequers.

She said the deal agreed by the cabinet after their "productive discussions" would "honour the result of the referendum" and allow the UK to "take back control of our borders, our law and our money".