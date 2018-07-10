Image copyright PA Image caption Lord Carrington with then Prime Minister Thatcher in 1980

Former UK Foreign Secretary Lord Carrington, who was the last surviving member of Churchill's 1950s government, has died aged 99.

The Conservative politician was also a former defence secretary.

He resigned as foreign secretary in 1982 after the Falkland Islands were invaded by Argentine forces.

Lord Carrington's constituency MP, Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said: "His career was given to public service."