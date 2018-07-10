Lord Carrington, former foreign secretary, dies aged 99
- 10 July 2018
Former UK Foreign Secretary Lord Carrington, who was the last surviving member of Churchill's 1950s government, has died aged 99.
The Conservative politician was also a former defence secretary.
He resigned as foreign secretary in 1982 after the Falkland Islands were invaded by Argentine forces.
Lord Carrington's constituency MP, Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said: "His career was given to public service."
Peter Carrington was a lovely man and a great public servant. It was a huge honour having him to Chequers and listening to his stories of working with every Conservative leader from Winston Churchill onwards. Kindness and brilliance in equal measure; he'll be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/nPxTobnP8Z— David Cameron (@David_Cameron) July 10, 2018
