Tory vice chairs quit over PM's Brexit plan

Two vice chairs of the Conservative Party, Maria Caulfield and Ben Bradley, are quitting their posts in protest at Theresa May's Chequers Brexit compromise plan.

Both have warned they will lose their seats unless the Tories deliver Brexit.

Ms Caulfield told Mrs May the plan would be "bad for our country and bad for the party".

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis have already quit over the proposals.

Ms Caulfield, who was vice chairwoman for women, supported Leave in the EU referendum. Mr Bradley - who backed Remain - had a brief trying to appeal to young voters. The Conservatives have nine vice chairmen in total, appointed in January's reshuffle.

In her resignation letter to Mrs May, Ms Caulfield said the proposed trading relationship with the EU did not "fully embrace the opportunities that Brexit can provide".

Mr Bradley said he could not "with any sincerity defend this course" to voters in his Leave-backing constituency of Mansfield.

He criticised the decision to adopt a "backstop" position on customs to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland.