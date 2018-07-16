MPs to vote on early summer recess

Image copyright PA

Members of Parliament are to vote on whether to start their summer recess this Thursday, instead of next week.

The government has tabled a motion to bring forward the summer break to begin five days earlier than planned. MPs will vote on the motion on Tuesday.

It comes as MPs have been debating changes to the prime minister's plans for leaving the EU.

Labour's Angela Rayner called the motion "pathetic" and said the Tories were frightened of their own MPs.

Labour backbencher David Lammy said this was "a government that has run out of ideas".

MPs will return to the Commons on 4 September.