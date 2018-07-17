Image copyright Getty Images

Sir Vince Cable's absence from a crucial Commons vote on Brexit on Monday was a "bit unfortunate", a Liberal Democrat source has said.

The party leader and his predecessor Tim Farron both missed a vote on the Customs Bill which the government ended up winning by three votes.

A source said Sir Vince was elsewhere at a confidential political meeting "outside of the parliamentary estate".

Mr Farron said he had "called it wrong" and was sorry for what had happened.

All the party's other MPs voted against the government on amendments to legislation defining the UK's customs arrangements with the EU after it leaves in March 2019.

The amendments, tabled by Eurosceptic Tory MPs, were accepted by ministers - prompting a backlash by pro-European Tories, 14 of whom ended up voting against the government.

With Labour also voting against, the government scraped home in two votes by a margin of three.

The Lib Dem source said Sir Vince's absence was cleared by the party's chief whip, Alistair Carmichael, and the vote was "much closer" than expected, given that Labour MPs had originally been expected to abstain.

"The party has been fighting strongly against Brexit," the source said. "The Lib Dems have been the only major party consistently fighting against Brexit and we will continue to do so."

He said the party hoped to stop Brexit and there were bigger moments to come.

The Lib Dems have been calling for a referendum on the final Brexit deal, with senior figures backing the cross-party People's Vote campaign.

Explaining his own "authorised" absence, Mr Farron tweeted that the Conservatives "don't deserve any luck".