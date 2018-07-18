John Woodcock has quit as a Labour MP and will now sit as an independent in the House of Commons.

The Barrow and Furness MP, a long-time critic of Jeremy Corbyn was suspended in April over claims he sent inappropriate messages to a former female member of staff.

He has denied the claim, which is being investigated by the party.

In his resignation letter, he said the party had been "taken over by the hard left" and "tolerated" anti-Semitism.

He has represented the Cumbrian seat since 2010, winning it with a 209 majority last year.

Mr Woodwock, who is on the right of the party, had the Labour whip withdrawn earlier this year amid claims he sent inappropriate messages to a former female member of staff.

He has said he does not accept the charges and was fully co-operating with an internal inquiry.

Announcing his resignation from the party, he accused Labour of failing to appoint an independent investigator to rule on the disciplinary case.

He suggested the process was being "manipulated for factional purposes".

In a wide-ranging attack on Mr Corbyn, he said Labour was not a "credible" alternative government and its leader would pose a "clear risk" to the UK's security if he became prime minister.

"I have promised to fight for local jobs, protect the shipyard and ensure the safety of the my constituents through strong defence and national security.

"I now believe more strongly than ever you have made Labour unfit to deliver those objectives."

He added: "The party for which I have campaigned since I was a boy is no longer the broad church it has always historically been.

"Anti-Semitism is being tolerated and Labour has been taken over at nearly every level by the hard left, far beyond the dominance they achieved at the 1980s militancy."