Boris Johnson will use a speech later in Parliament to explain his reasons for resigning as foreign secretary.

The Tory politician and Brexit backer has been granted permission to speak by Commons Speaker John Bercow.

He quit ten days ago, saying he could not support the PM's plan for future relations with the EU, claiming the UK was on course for a "semi-Brexit".

He has not given any interviews since but urged optimism about the UK's departure in a recent newspaper column.

Some critics of Theresa May regard the ex-London mayor as a possible successor, should she be forced out over Brexit.

He pulled out of the 2016 leadership race won by Mrs May after his campaign manager Michael Gove decided to run himself.

Mr Johnson's intervention comes as tempers are running high in the Conservatives over planning for the UK's March 2019 exit.

In the past 48 hours, the government has narrowly won a series of votes on trade and customs arrangements despite substantial rebellions by pro-European Tories.

Would-be rebels were reportedly warned on Tuesday that opposing the government in a vote on a customs union would lead to a vote of confidence and potentially a general election.

The government ultimately won the vote by a margin of six. Theresa May will be questioned by MPs on the liaison committee about Brexit later before speaking at a meeting of Tory backbenchers.

It is a long-standing parliamentary convention that ministers who quit the cabinet are given the opportunity to address the House to explain their reasons for doing so.

Such speeches can be dramatic and sometimes politically explosive.

Memorable examples include Sir Geoffrey Howe's barbed criticism of Margaret Thatcher's leadership and negotiating style in 1990, seen as paving the way for her subsequent downfall, and Robin Cook's denunciation of the Blair's government support for Iraq War in 2003.

In recent years, departing ministers have largely refrained from making speeches.

David Davis, who quit as Brexit secretary just hours before Mr Johnson, did not take up the invitation, instead giving a series of TV interviews to explain his disagreements with the PM but also his personal backing for her.