Prime ministers and their holiday snaps

Image copyright AFP Image caption Theresa May and her husband Philip are replicating last year's holiday itinerary

Theresa May is taking a break - holidaying with husband Philip on the shores of Lake Garda in northern Italy.

The prime minister will be glad of an interlude from the row inside the Conservative Party over Brexit.

She's spending about a week in Italy, returning to the UK for some official duties then heading to Switzerland for a walking holiday.

Sound familiar? It's almost a carbon copy of last year's itinerary - right down to the unwelcome headlines about Brexit divisions.

The current occupants of 10 Downing Street are clearly creatures of habit when it comes to their holidays. We're not saying they're stuck for ideas, but here are some other options for prime ministerial vacations:

Image copyright PA Image caption Cornwall has been a firm favourite of prime ministers - particularly David Cameron, who frequently holidayed there

Image copyright PA Image caption The Blairs also visited Cornwall on vacation

Image copyright PA Image caption Margaret Thatcher on a rare break - also in Cornwall

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ted Heath liked venturing out to sea

Image copyright PA Image caption Harold Wilson was a fan of the Isles of Scilly

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Blair and family stayed at Geoffrey Robinson's Tuscan villa in 1997

Image copyright AFP Image caption David Cameron has featured in several photos pointing at fish - this one was in Portugal in 2013

Image copyright PA Image caption Under-pressure Gordon Brown faced questions about his future when he holidayed in Norfolk in 2008

Image copyright Reuters Image caption David Cameron again - in an Italian cafe where he was criticised for not leaving a tip

The prime minister remains in charge even when on holiday - although cabinet ministers deputise for them while they are away.