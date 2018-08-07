Anti-Semitism: MP Ian Austin brands Labour probe into him 'a farce'
A Labour MP facing disciplinary action has branded the probe into his conduct a "farce and a disgrace".
Ian Austin's lawyers have accused Labour's general secretary of failing to "observe the most rudimentary principles of natural justice".
They say Labour is using the probe to silence his "legitimate, honestly-held criticisms of Mr Corbyn's failure to address the scourge of anti-Semitism".
Labour has dropped a similar investigation into MP Margaret Hodge.