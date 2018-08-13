Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Corbyn asked about Tunisia wreath-laying criticism

Jeremy Corbyn has defended his presence at a wreath-laying ceremony said to have honoured the perpetrators of the 1972 Munich Olympics terror attack.

The Labour leader has faced questions about the event - in Tunis in 2014 - after reports that relatives of victims were angry at his attendance.

The Daily Mail said he was pictured with a wreath near memorials of the group behind the attack.

Mr Corbyn said he attended as part of a wider event about the search for peace.

He said that at the conference, he had attended a memorial for victims of the bombing of Palestine Liberation Organisation headquarters by Israel in 1985.

'Cycle of violence'

He was also asked about a second wreath-laying, reportedly remembering people killed by Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

The questions were in response to a Daily Mail front page featuring photographs it said showed the Labour leader near memorials to members of the militant Black September group behind the 1972 attack.

Asked who this wreath had been for, if they were not terrorists, Mr Corbyn replied simply that a wreath "was indeed laid".

But he added: "I was present when it was laid. I don't think I was actually involved in it.

"I was there because I wanted to see a fitting memorial to everyone who has died in every terrorist incident everywhere because we have to end it.

"You cannot pursue peace by a cycle of violence. The only way you pursue peace is a cycle of dialogue."

Image copyright Palestinian embassy in Tunis/Facebook Image caption Jeremy Corbyn was pictured at a wreath-laying ceremony in 2014

However, Jewish Labour MP Luciana Berger said: "Being 'present' is the same as being involved.

"When I attend a memorial, my presence alone, whether I lay a wreath or not, demonstrates my association and support.

"There can also never be a 'fitting memorial' for terrorists. Where is the apology?"

Home Secretary Sajid Javid had earlier suggested that Mr Corbyn should resign over the issue.

On Sunday Labour's press team said: "The Munich widows are being misled. Jeremy did not honour those responsible for the Munich killings."

In a tweet, Labour said he and other Parliamentarians had been honouring victims of the 1985 Israeli bombings.