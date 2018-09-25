So where does Labour now stand on Brexit?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jeremy Corbyn: "We are the opposition party, our job is to challenge the government."

When it comes to Brexit, there are two parties here in Liverpool this week.

First, former Remainers, thrilled by Labour's flirting with the idea of another referendum - cheering to the rafters, delighted by the prospect of another vote. Their new hero is the shadow brexit secretary, Sir Keir Starmer - who has cajoled the party leadership to sharpen the lines of its ambiguity.

Then the other flank - Jeremy Corbyn himself, visibly lukewarm about the idea, saying not much has really changed.

Members and some MPs are deeply anxious that even sketching out the possibility of another referendum sticks two fingers up to millions of voters who want to leave the EU.

Labour might ultimately be punished by voters who are desperate for the party to try to stop us leaving the EU.

But the party could lose out just as painfully at the hands of many members of the public who chose Brexit in the referendum.

What message does Labour send to them if they eventually want another go?

The party has managed to craft a new formal position that leaves several Brexit options open.

And the leader was cautious in how he approached it today, refusing to say on which side he would campaign if there were another Brexit vote.

But the new emphasis at the party conference in Liverpool also leaves them open to attack.

Mr Corbyn seemed frustrated today, at having to engage in the hypothetical - but that is politics right now.

The biggest question for all its players on Brexit - is "what if?".

What if Theresa May can't do a deal with the EU?

What if the deal fails in Parliament?

And what happens if our politicians fail to meet the challenge that the public set them in 2016?