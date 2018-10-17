Image copyright UK Parliament/Mark Duffy

The decision on whether MPs approve or reject any Brexit deal must be "unequivocal", ministers have said.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said the outcome of the "meaningful vote" due to take place in Parliament must be "clear to the British public".

In a letter to MPs, he suggests they will have to choose between whatever deal is on the table and no deal - and no other options will be offered.

The BBC's Laura Kuenssberg said this was "big fat row waiting to happen".

Skip Twitter post by @bbclaurak A big fat row waiting to happen - sources suggested a couple of weeks ago govt might go for a vote on some kind of 'clean' motion, it was described to me, before MP s get their hands on it and come up with amendments - they are NOT going to like that, but govt will make the case https://t.co/sN6AFSnkaI — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) October 17, 2018 Report

Labour MPs have reacted angrily to the news, one describing it as "shabby and underhand".

The BBC's political editor said No 10 sources were suggesting the Commons motion on any final Brexit deal would be amendable but "what is not clear is whether amendments will be voted on before after the vote on the deal".

Skip Twitter post 2 by @bbclaurak 2. Some MPs will still be very cross - it's possible whips will manage to create a situation where Parliament votes to approve the deal in principle BEFORE any changes are discussed - if a vote on a deal in principle has passed, will be harder to change outcome afterwards — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) October 17, 2018 Report

Opponents of Brexit have long warned of a "take it or leave it" situation, in which they have to either accept the deal on the table or risk the UK leaving without an agreement.

They say MPs should have alternative options if they think the deal is inadequate, such as sending ministers back to the negotiating table or giving the public the final say in another referendum.

Parliament has been promised a vote on the outcome of the current Brexit negotiations ahead of the UK's scheduled departure on 29 March 2019.

It is increasingly unclear when the vote will be, amid signs that, due to the current deadlock over Northern Ireland, any agreement might not be reached until the middle of December.

EU leaders are currently meeting in Brussels to gauge progress.

'Huge uncertainty'

In response to a letter from Tory MP Charles Walker, who chairs the Commons Petitions Committee, Mr Raab indicated the vote should be a simple Yes-or-No verdict on whatever deal was brought back by Theresa May.

"Once the deal is presented to Parliament, the procedure through which it is voted upon must allow for an unequivocal decision and one which is clear to the British public," he wrote.

"Anything other than a straightforward approval of the deal will bring with it huge uncertainty for business, consumers and citizens."

Mr Walker had asked for clarification on what would happen if any resolution was passed by MPs with different amendments attached.

The government has said any agreement reached with the EU on the terms of the UK's withdrawal will have to be enshrined in new legislation.

Sky News reported on Wednesday that the traditional Commons recess in February could be cancelled to allow MPs to sit longer and ensure the legislation is passed before Brexit day.