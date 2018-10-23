Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption King Willem-Alexander addressed politicians in the Palace of Westminster's Royal Gallery

The King of the Netherlands says Brexit has left a "shadow of uncertainty" hanging over Dutch people living in Britain.

In a speech in Westminster, King Willem-Alexander said "it truly saddens us" to see Britain leave the EU.

But "Brexit does not mean farewell", he added.

King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima are taking part in a state visit to the UK - earlier they were welcomed to Britain by the Queen.

They were also greeted by UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Home Secretary Sajid Javid, and were escorted by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall from the Dutch embassy to Whitehall.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The party viewed Dutch items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Theresa May and other senior MPs were in the audience for the Dutch king's speech

Speaking in the Palace of Westminster's Royal Gallery, to an audience including Mrs May in the front row, he said 100,000 Dutch citizens in Britain and the 50,000 Britons living in the Netherlands were valued as "employees, colleagues, neighbours or volunteers".

"Many of them have lived and worked here for many years," he said.

"They feel at home in their local community and their contribution to society is valued, whether as employees, colleagues, neighbours or volunteers.

"Every day they prove how good the match is between the British and the Dutch.

"Yet all these individuals now live under the shadow of uncertainty about their future status.

"I understand how difficult this is for them and I trust this uncertainty will be resolved."

The UK government has promised to guarantee the rights of EU nationals after Brexit, even in the absence of a deal with the EU.