Theresa May faces her Tory critics later as she tries to rally them behind her in the Brexit negotiations.

The prime minister will address the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs with many in her party calling for a change of approach.

Before that she will face Jeremy Corbyn at Prime Minister's Questions.

Negotiations on the UK's withdrawal from the EU are said to be 95% complete, but have stalled on the question of the Irish border.

EU politicians in Strasbourg have been debating Brexit, with European Council President Donald Tusk saying more time was needed to find a solution.

"Therefore, there is no other way but to continue the talks," he added.

Mr Tusk said Mrs May had mentioned the option of extending the transition period that is planned after Brexit, saying that if it helped reach a deal, "I'm sure that the leaders would be ready to consider it positively".

The UK prime minister has said that having the option of extending the transition could provide the "safety net" or "backstop" needed to guarantee no new visible border checks where Northern Ireland meets the Republic.

But her plans have come in for criticism among Tory ranks, with a social media campaign called "Standup4Brexit" claiming to have 50 MPs backing its call for her to "chuck" her current strategy.

At the weekend, anonymous quotes about Mrs May in the Sunday Times sparked a backlash from MPs of all parties.

The paper quoted a Tory backbencher saying: "The moment is coming when the knife gets heated, stuck in her front and twisted. She'll be dead soon."

Another said she should "bring her own noose" to the 1922 Committee meeting.

Tory MPs said those behind the quotes were "spineless cowards" who should be thrown out of the party.