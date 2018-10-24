Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Speaker: Commons needs new body to investigate bullying

The Commons authorities have accepted the recommendations of a report that said bullying and harassment had been "tolerated and concealed".

The Commons Commission is holding a special meeting to discuss Dame Laura Cox's inquiry which has led to calls for Speaker John Bercow to quit.

Dame Laura's report criticised a culture of "silence" in the Commons.

Mr Bercow has stepped aside from his usual role of chairing the commission for the meeting.

But the BBC understands he has expressed his full support for all the recommendations in Dame Laura's report.

These include an "entirely independent process" to handle complaints against MPs and the removal of a cut-off date, so historical allegations can be included.

Mr Bercow - who as Speaker is the highest authority in the House of Commons - is himself facing bullying accusations, which he denies.

Although Dame Laura did not investigate individual cases, she said highly-placed figures should consider whether they could change the culture in Parliament and, if not, "consider their position".