Summary of Budget 2018: Key points at-a-glance
Philip Hammond is delivering his third Budget as chancellor from 15:30 GMT. Here are the key points of his speech so far. It is being updated as he addresses MPs.
The state of the economy
- Era of austerity is "finally coming to an end"
- 2018 growth forecast upgraded from 1.3% to 1.6%
- Growth forecast of 1.4%, 1.4%, 1.5% and 1.6% in four subsequent years
- 3.3 million more people in work since 2010
- Wages growth at its highest in nearly a decade
The state of the public finances
- Public borrowing in 2018 to be £11.6bn lower than forecast in March, representing 1.2% of gross domestic product, (GDP) the total value of goods produced and services provided
- Borrowing forecast to fall in subsequent years to £31.8bn, £26.7bn. £23.8bn, £20.8bn and £19.8bn
- Debt as share of GDP to fall from 85.2% in 2016-17 to 83.7% this year and to 74.1% by 2023-24
Brexit
- Extra £500m for preparations for leaving the EU
- Spring Statement next March could be upgraded to full Budget if needed
- A commemorative 50p coin to mark the UK's departure from the EU (announced on 29 October)
Alcohol, tobacco and fuel
- Fuel duty to be frozen for ninth year in a row (announced on 3 October)
Personal taxation and wages
Stamp duty and housing
Welfare and pensions
Defence and security
- An extra £160m for counter-terrorism police
- An extra £1bn for armed forces, for cyber-capabilities and the UK's new nuclear submarine programme
- £10m for mental health care for veterans, to mark the centenary of World War One Armistice
- £1.7m in education programmes, to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, in northern Germany
Business and digital
- New digital services tax on UK revenues of big technology companies, from April 2020
- Profitable companies with sales of more than £500m will be eligible
- Private finance initiative (PFI) contracts to be abolished in future
- New centre of excellence to manage existing deals "in the taxpayer's interest"
- Annual investment allowance to be increased from £200,000 to £1m for two years
- Contribution of small companies to apprenticeship levy to be reduced from 10% to 5%
- £900m in business rates relief for small businesses and £650m to rejuvenate High Streets (announced on 26 October)
- Review of laws on wedding venues in England and Wales (announced on 26 October)
Education and health (England only)
- Confirmation of an extra £20.5bn for the NHS over the next five years
- A minimum extra £2bn a year for mental health services
- New mental health crisis centre, providing support in every accident and emergency unit in the country
- An extra £700m for councils, for care for the elderly and those with disabilities
- £10m for air ambulances
- A one-off £400m "bonus" to help schools buy "the little extras they need"
Transport, infrastructure and culture
- A £30bn package for England's roads, including repairs to motorways and potholes (announced on 27 October)
- A 30% growth in infrastructure spending
- European Economic Area (EEA) immigration queues at airports to be opened up to visitors from the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand
Environment and energy
- £60m for planting trees in England