Image copyright HoC

Theresa May went head-to-head with Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Here's what happened.

A rowdy session as Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May clashed over the chancellor's claim in Monday's Budget to be ending austerity.

An opening skirmish saw them trade figures about the amount of money going in - or not - to police, prisons and other public services.

The PM reprised her claim that ending austerity was not just about more money for services but also more money in people's pockets - and Mr Corbyn repeated his line that it was a "broken promise budget" because austerity was not ending.

He asked why there was no extra money for neighbourhood policing in the Budget, which Mrs May sidestepped by saying there had been extra money for "CT" (or counter-terrorism) policing and then harked back to Labour's 2015 manifesto, which she said had called for police cuts.

Mr Corbyn accused the PM of holding the police "in contempt" and took a swipe at the chancellor's much-criticised promise of money for "little extras" for schools. He quoted "Sasha", a parent who said many schools "including mine have had to resort to asking students and their parents for funds".

The Labour leader then turned to the benefit freeze, contrasting it with Budget giveaways for the "highest earners".

Mrs May pulled out what she believed was her trump card - Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell's comments on Monday about not reversing the income tax cuts in the Budget, which Mr Corbyn had criticised as "tax cuts for the rich".

This sent noise levels in the Commons through the roof as Conservative MPs bayed across the chamber at the Labour leader.

"Have you done yet," he asked them.

But it took an intervention from Speaker Bercow who told MPs to show "decency" and "respect" towards each other to calm things down, albeit temporarily.

Mr Corbyn ploughed on with his attack on the benefit freeze, prompting more frenzy from the Tory benches.

He said a further £5bn of cuts to social security were still to come in this Parliament "if it lasts until 2022" and that would "hit the incomes of those with the least".

Mrs May hailed the fuel duty freeze, income tax cuts and universal credit changes, and said if Mr Corbyn really wanted to back working people he would "vote for the Conservative Budget on Thursday".

The Labour leader taunted the PM about her pledge to end "burning injustices" when she moved into Number 10, which he said had "fizzled out", before declaring "only Labour can be trusted to end austerity".

An angry looking Mrs May listed some of the injustices she claims to have ended, through the modern slavery bill and the racial disparity audit, before launching into a pantomime call-and-response routine about the Budget.

Tory MPs chanted along as she declared borrowing was down, unemployment was down, support for public services was up and so on.

She ended with yet another pronouncement that "austerity is ending".

What else came up?

The SNP's leader at Westminster Ian Blackford asked about medicine supplies in the event of a no-deal Brexit and asked if she was in a "blind panic about a blind Brexit". "No," replied the PM.

Former Conservative International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell asked about the situation in Yemen.

Labour's Paula Sheriff raised the chancellor's "little extra" for schools pledge.

Conservative Mark Francois repeated his call for an inquiry into historical crimes in Northern Ireland to be halted to protect military veterans.

Labour's Chris Ruane asked about universal credit.

The Verdict

Here is BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg's take on the session: