10 pointers on where we are with Brexit

"I hadn't intended to mention the 'B' word," Theresa May joked tonight at a reception in Westminster, before going on to talk about how in her view Brexit gives the government a big chance to reform the country.

It's true that it's an opportunity for change, if she and her colleagues can avoid damaging turmoil at the same time, if Brexit is not to become the kind of rather rude word her phrase tonight normally refers to.

At the risk of writing what I have written on several occasions here before, we are at the stage in the talks where a deal could all suddenly come together.

Or it could all, as a couple of weeks ago, fall apart.

Until the phone rings or WhatsApp buzzes to say it's suddenly on or off, here are a few pointers on the state of play.

Sometimes in a confusing situation, there's nothing better than making a list even though, of course, there's no way all the complexities can be captured here. So…..