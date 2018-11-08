Image copyright EPA

Dominic Raab has come under fire for saying he "hadn't quite understood" how reliant UK trade in goods is on the Dover-Calais crossing.

The Brexit Secretary's remarks came at a technology conference as he discussed the "bespoke arrangement" the UK sought with the EU after it leaves the bloc.

Shadow Brexit minister Jenny Chapman suggested Mr Raab "doesn't even understand the very basics of Brexit".

Conservative pro-Remain MP Nicky Morgan tweeted: "Gulp."

According to the Institute for Government, Dover is "a key artery for UK trade heading to continental Europe" with more than 2.5m heavy goods vehicles passing through the port every year.

Its report says goods worth £119bn passed through the port in 2015, "representing around 17% of the UK's entire trade in goods by value".

Mr Raab told a technology conference on Wednesday: "We want a bespoke arrangement in goods which recognises the peculiar, frankly, geographic, economic entity that is the United Kingdom.

"We are, and I hadn't quite understood the full extent of this, but if you look at the UK and if you look at how we trade in goods, we are particularly reliant on the Dover-Calais crossing.

"And that's one of the reasons why, and there's been a lot of controversy about this, but one of the reasons why we wanted to make sure that we have a very specific and very proximate relationship with the EU to ensure frictionless trade at the border, particularly for just-in-time manufacturing goods whether it's pharmaceutical goods or perishable goods like food."