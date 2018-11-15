Image copyright Reuters

Regular readers know that I am sometimes, especially at an uncertain moment, fond of making a list.

Tonight, the prime minister has taken a big step forward on the path to taking the UK out of the EU without a giant political accident.

It's not been a pretty process so far, and five hours of Cabinet discussion was not easy either. But again, she made it this far. Surviving tonight, though, does not mean surviving tomorrow. So what happened and what's next?