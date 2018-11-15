Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption BBC's Laura Kuenssberg asks the PM if she "in office, but not really in power?"

She fights on.

More than two years since the vote to leave the European Union we do know the kind of relationship that the country could build with the rest of the continent after Brexit.

We do know the prime minister has every intention of staying on to push it through.

But we don't know whether it's politically possible, whether it could get through Parliament.

We don't know who the person in charge of the process will be - the Brexit secretary.

And, most glaringly, we actually don't know if the prime minister will still be in place to try to push her deal through.

The government, for today at least, is at the mercy of events not in control.

Her vow to stay on tonight does not make her deep, deep problems disappear.

With her party in revolt, her colleagues departing - some determined to usher her out of office - we can't, and don't know yet, if Brexit can happen as planned, perhaps, if at all.

This could be a gale that's weathered in a few days, or a serious storm that sweeps the government away.

But while the prime minister's future is so uncertain, so is all of ours.