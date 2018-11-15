Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption BBC's Laura Kuenssberg asks the PM if she "in office, but not really in power?"

Theresa May will continue to try to sell her Brexit withdrawal deal later, after cabinet resignations and talk she could face a no-confidence vote.

The prime minister will answer callers' questions on the deal negotiated with the EU on LBC radio on Friday morning.

On Thursday she was warned it was "dead on arrival" and faced hours of hostile questioning from MPs in the Commons.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey quit over unhappiness with the deal.

The BBC understands that Environment Secretary Michael Gove was offered the Brexit secretary job - but turned it down after May refused to accept his condition of being allowed to have another go at negotiating the Brexit deal.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said another cabinet Brexiteer, Penny Mordaunt, was pushing for the idea of MPs getting a free vote on the Brexit deal.

And various Tory backbenchers, including leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg, said they had submitted letters of no confidence in Mrs May to the chairman of the Conservatives' backbench 1922 Committee. Forty eight letters are needed to trigger a confidence vote.

Mrs May issued a defiant message in Downing Street on Thursday, saying: "I believe with every fibre of my being that the course I have set out is the right one for our country and all our people."

She added: "Leadership is about taking the right decisions, not the easy ones."

She acknowledged unhappiness among some with compromises made to secure a withdrawal deal but said it "delivers what people voted for and it is in the national interest" and vowed to "see this through".

But Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn told her: "The government simply cannot put to Parliament this half-baked deal that both the Brexit Secretary and his predecessor have rejected."

And some of her own backbenchers warned her it could not command support in the House of Commons, if it is put to a vote.

Tory MP Mark Francois said, with Labour, the SNP, the Lib Dems and the DUP planning to vote against it - alongside, he said, more than 80 Tory MPs, it was "mathematically impossible to get this deal through the House of Commons" and it was "dead on arrival".

On Thursday, Mrs May spent nearly three hours fielding largely critical questions from MPs before holding a press conference in Downing Street to further answer her critics.

She acknowledged the agreement negotiated with the EU had meant compromises that some were unhappy with but said it was in "the national interest".

Abandoning it would be "to take a path of deep and grave uncertainty when the British people just want us to get on with it", she warned.

Analysis

By BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg

The government, for today at least, is at the mercy of events not in control.

Theresa May's vow to stay does not make her deep, deep problems disappear.

With her party in revolt, her colleagues departing - some determined to usher her out of office - we can't, and don't know yet, if Brexit can happen as planned, perhaps, if at all.

This could be a gale that's weathered in a few days, or a serious storm that sweeps the government away.

But Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable suggested the prime minister was "in denial": "The facts haven't changed. There is no majority in Parliament for her deal, and she has rightly conceded that "No Brexit" is the real alternative to it."

Earlier Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn described the deal negotiated with the EU as "half-baked" and urged her to withdraw it.

He told MPs: "This is not the deal the country was promised and Parliament cannot - and I believe will not - accept a false choice between this bad deal and no deal."