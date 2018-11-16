Image copyright Steve Baker Image caption One of the letters sent to the chair of the 1922 Committee

Theresa May could face a fight for her leadership if 48 members of her own party put in writing that they have lost confidence in her.

If the chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives receives letters from 15% of the party's MPs, a secret ballot is triggered.

If Mrs May wins, they can not challenge her premiership for another year.

But, if she loses, there will be a leadership election and she will not be allowed to run.

Some Tory Brexiteers say the 48 threshold has been reached - but not all of the names have been made public.

Here is a list of MPs who have publicly said they have submitted letters: