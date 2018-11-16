Who has written no confidence letters against Theresa May?
Theresa May could face a fight for her leadership if 48 members of her own party put in writing that they have lost confidence in her.
If the chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives receives letters from 15% of the party's MPs, a secret ballot is triggered.
If Mrs May wins, they can not challenge her premiership for another year.
But, if she loses, there will be a leadership election and she will not be allowed to run.
Some Tory Brexiteers say the 48 threshold has been reached - but not all of the names have been made public.
Here is a list of MPs who have publicly said they have submitted letters:
- Andrea Jenkyns, MP for Morley and Outwood, confirmed to Sunday Politics Yorkshire back in July that she had sent a letter
- Andrew Bridgen, MP for North West Leicestershire, submitted his five days later, saying the EU negotiations had "deteriorated into a state of complete capitulation"
- Philip Davies, MP for Shipley, joined the letter writers of July, telling his constituents the Chequers plan was unacceptable, adding: "It is with much sadness that I have to say that I also lost trust in her to deliver the referendum result"
- James Duddridge, MP for Rochford and Southend East, submitted his letter at the start of October, saying the Conservatives needed a leader that believes in Brexit and that "blind loyalty" was not the way forward
- Anne Marie Morris, MP for Newton Abbot, told Newsnight she had written her letter on Wednesday
- Laurence Robertson, MP for Tewkesbury, became the first of a long list to confirm his letter on Thursday, announcing it on BBC Radio Gloucester
- Jacob Rees-Mogg, MP for North East Somerset and head of the influential European Research Group of Brexiteer Tories, was next with his letter
- Nadine Dorries, MP for Mid Bedfordshire, confirmed she had submitted her letter but said on Twitter she had done so "some weeks ago"
- Simon Clarke, MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, confirmed he had sent a letter after a meeting of the European Research Group on Thursday
- Steve Baker, MP Wycombe and former Brexit minister, confirmed to BBC sources his letter was in on Thursday
- Henry Smith, MP for Crawley, confirmed his no confidence letter on Thursday in a separate letter to the prime minister
- Maria Caulfield, MP for Lewes, told the BBC on Thursday that she had sent her letter the previous evening
- Sheryll Murray, MP for South East Cornwall, tweeted her letter on Thursday, saying her decision was due to fishing policy and the Northern Ireland backstop
- Lee Rowley, MP for North East Derbyshire, told ITV on Thursday he could not accept the Brexit deal and had submitted a letter
- Martin Vickers, MP for Cleethorpes, told the Bristol Post on Thursday that he had submitted letter when Chequers first was produced earlier this year
- Peter Bone, MP for Wellingborough, told Newsnight on Thursday that he had sent in a letter
- Adam Holloway, MP for Gravesend, posted a picture on his Facebook account on Thursday saying the country needed leadership
- Mark Francois, MP for Rayleigh and Wickford, said to BBC News he will submit his letter "in the next 24 hours" - he confirmed he had on Friday
- John Whittingdale, MP for Maldon, confirmed to Nick Ferrari on LBC come Friday morning that he had submitted his letter
- Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield, confirmed to BBC sources on Friday that he had sent his letter in October
- Chris Green, MP for Bolton West and Atherton, tweeted he written his letter on Friday, citing his displeasure over the deal