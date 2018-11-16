Amber Rudd has returned to the cabinet as work and pensions secretary.

She replaces Esther McVey, who quit on Thursday in protest at the draft Brexit agreement negotiated with the EU.

Ms Rudd quit as home secretary in April amid controversy over her handling of the Windrush controversy.

She admitted having "inadvertently misled" MPs over targets for removing illegal immigrants but a subsequent inquiry found she was let down by officials.

The BBC's Iain Watson said it was a huge job given the controversy surrounding Universal Credit, the government's flagship welfare reform.

He also said it showed Theresa May's confidence that she could appoint one of her "allies" to such a key role given the turmoil over her leadership in the past 24 hours.

Ms Rudd becomes the sixth work and pensions secretary since March 2016.

A Remain supporter during the 2016 referendum, Ms Rudd has given her backing to Mrs May draft Brexit agreement, saying it is "not perfect but perfect was never on offer".

The prime minister has yet to announce a replacement for Dominic Raab as Brexit Secretary, Environment Secretary Michael Gove having reportedly turned down the job on Thursday.