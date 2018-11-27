Tory peer Baroness Trumpington dies at 96

Former Tory minister and government whip Baroness Trumpington has died at the age of 96.

The peer, who retired from the Lords last year, served in the Department of Health and Ministry of Agriculture in the 1980s and 1990s.

Seven years ago, footage showing her making a V-sign at a fellow Tory over what she saw as a rude remark about her age went viral online.

In the World War Two, she worked in naval intelligence at Bletchley Park.

Fluent in French and German, the then 18-year-old worked as a cypher clerk, transcribing messages from German submarines for code breakers.

Before entering Parliament in 1980, Lady Trumpington was a councillor in Cambridge, where she later became mayor.

In government, she served under prime ministers Margaret Thatcher and John Major.

Lady Trumpington's death was confirmed by her son, Adam Barker, who said she had died on Monday afternoon in her sleep.

He posted a photo of his mother's Parliamentary Pass on Twitter, which showed it still had four years to run.

Skip Twitter post by @adamant138 My mother passed away this afternoon in her sleep. She did not make it to October 2022(100) ..but she had a bloody good innings. pic.twitter.com/IdtWi1zhPq — Adam Barker (@adamant138) November 26, 2018 Report

He wrote: "She did not make it to October 2022(100) ..but she had a bloody good innings".

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt described Lady Trumpington as a "trailblazer, heroine and an utter joy", while former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said she was "admirable, decent and unique".

Conservative Deputy Chairman James Cleverly said on Twitter: "So sad to hear that code breaking, two finger wagging, Baroness Trumpington has passed away. Ma'am, we salute you."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Baroness Trumpington and that famous V-sign incident

Her two-fingered gesture at fellow peer Lord King in 2011 introduced Lady Trumpington to a wider audience outside Parliament and she was soon appearing on programmes, including Have I Got News For You, Backchat and the Great British Menu.

She had taken exception at remarks by the former defence secretary suggesting veterans of World War Two - of which she was the last remaining member in the Lords - were getting "pretty old".

Political stalwart mixed with Lloyd George and Thatcher

Image copyright Baroness Trumpington Image caption Lady Trumpington worked as a war-time land-girl on the farm owned by former PM, David Lloyd George

She was the society girl and war-time Nazi codebreaker who fended off the amorous advances of Lloyd-George.

In a long political career, she was mayor of Cambridge, a Conservative whip and served as a health minister in Margaret Thatcher's government.

But Baroness Trumpington, who has died at the age of 96, found fame and a place in the nation's heart late in life - flicking a V-sign at a colleague during a House of Lords debate.

It was arguably the best career move she ever made and she revelled in her newfound YouTube notoriety.