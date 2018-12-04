Image copyright PA Image caption A passport or driving licence will be needed for some voters to prove their ID

Plans to make more English voters prove their identity face a challenge in court.

An Essex man is crowdfunding for a legal case, as he does not have photo ID, and would not be able to vote.

Five English councils took part in May 2018 trials, and 11 are due to hold a range of checks in the 2019 elections.

The government said the requirements were a "common sense next step" in electoral security.

In 2016 there were 44 allegations of impersonation - casting a vote in someone else's name - up from 21 in 2014.

On Tuesday, Neil Coughlan from Braintree, one of next year's trial area, started a bid to raise £10,000 to launch a legal challenge, which would mean the next round of pilots could only take place after legislation and a parliamentary debate.

The Electoral Commission said 3.5 million potential voters in England, Scotland and Wales do not have any form of photo ID, with 11 million not owning a passport or photographic driving licence.

Voters in Northern Ireland have been required to offer paper ID to vote since 1985 and photo ID since 2003.

'Reducing turnout'

Labour's shadow minister for voter engagement and youth affairs, Cat Smith MP, said: "Electoral fraud is a serious crime and it is vital that the police have the resources they need to bring about prosecutions, but the government themselves have recognised there is no evidence that this particular type of fraud is widespread.

"Introducing restrictive ID requirements risks making it harder for people to vote, reducing turnout and excluding some parts of the electorate, all while doing little to stop determined fraudsters.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ahead of the 2018 local elections, Theresa Villiers and Cat Smith looked at the effect of new photo ID requirements.

"It is disappointing that rather than combating the real challenge of the millions missing out on their chance to vote, the Tories are creating."

After announcing the next trial areas, Constitution Minister Chloe Smith MP, said: "We want people to have confidence that our elections are safeguarded against any threat or perception of electoral fraud.

"People are already required to show ID to pick up a parcel from the Post Office, rent a car, or apply for benefits, and this is a common sense next step to securing the integrity of our elections."

But the Electoral Reform Society (ERS) said legal advice in June showed the trials could be unlawful as they were imposed by ministers, and not through Parliament

'Stop wasting money'

Dr Jess Garland, ERS director of policy and research, said: "There is overwhelming civil society opposition to the government's plans to put up barriers to voters. Now it appears that the government may have to defend their disastrous proposals in the courts.

"With millions of people lacking photographic ID, it is no surprise the government are potentially facing a legal challenge to their 'show your papers' policy.

"Ministers should stop wasting time and taxpayers' money pursuing these dangerous and undemocratic plans, and focus on the real democratic problems Britain faces instead: not least the 'wild west' in online campaigning."

In May 2018, voters in Bromley, Gosport, Swindon, Woking and Watford were in the trial areas, with around 350 people initially denied a vote, although some later returned with the correct ID.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Reporter Greg Dawson looked ahead to the need for ID in one 2018 trial area

Last month, the government announced that 11 areas in England would take part in trials in the local elections in May 2019.

Voters in Pendle, East Staffordshire and Woking will have to show photo ID, those in Ribble Valley, Broxtowe, Derby, North Kesteven and Braintree will have to bring either one form of photo ID, or two forms of non-photo ID.

Mid Sussex, Watford and North West Leicestershire voters will have to bring polling cards, while postal voters in Peterborough and Pendle will have additional guidance in postal vote packs.