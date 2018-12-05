The government has postponed announcing next year's plans for funding English councils because of the marathon Brexit debate currently going in the Commons.

James Brokenshire said the statement - originally planned for Thursday - will not now happen before MPs vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal on Tuesday.

But the local government secretary said it would not affect the amount of time for councils to comment on the figures.

He will make an oral statement after Tuesday's Brexit vote.

In a written ministerial statement, Mr Brokenshire said: "I recognise that my parliamentary colleagues will wish to engage thoroughly in these debates and will also wish to consider the proposed Local Government Finance Settlement for 2019-20.

"I have therefore decided to announce the provisional Local Government Finance Settlement after this protected period, by way of an oral statement.

"I can confirm that the usual period for making representations on the provisional Local Government Finance Settlement will not be truncated as a result."