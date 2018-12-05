Image copyright PA

The Democratic Unionists will back Theresa May's government in any vote of no confidence should her Brexit deal be rejected, Tory MPs have said.

The DUP signalled its support at a meeting on Wednesday but only if the deal, which it opposes, does not pass.

Labour has said it will immediately press for a confidence vote if the deal is voted down next Tuesday.

If successful, the move could trigger a general election if no alternative government is formed in 14 days.

Following a meeting of Conservative members of the pro-Brexit European Research Group in Westminster - attended by leading DUP figures - its chair Jacob Rees-Mogg said there was a risk of the DUP withholding its support for the government if Parliament approved the PM's deal on the terms of leaving the EU.

The vote on the withdrawal deal and the declaration on future relations will take place on 11 December.

The DUP currently has a parliamentary pact with the Conservatives, known as a confidence and supply agreement, in which it effectively props up Mrs May's government by supporting it in key votes.

But the party's 10 MPs are likely to vote against the withdrawal deal amid anger over a proposed customs arrangement between the UK and the EU.

They say it will see Northern Ireland separated economically and politically from England, Scotland and Wales.

Speaking earlier during a debate on the Brexit deal in the Commons, DUP MP Sammy Wilson said Mrs May had "broken promises" made to her party to protect the constitutional integrity of the UK and if the deal went through it would create "further tensions".

Mrs May is struggling to muster sufficient support to get her deal through, with Labour, the Lib Dems and the SNP all opposed and scores of Tory MPs saying they cannot support it.

The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg said the tally of potential Tory rebels was rising and backbenchers who have held private meetings with the prime minister were not emerging convinced.

At a meeting of Tory backbenchers on Wednesday evening, Conservative Chief Whip Julian Smith appealed for civility in internal party arguments over Brexit.

Government sources said the whip's office was "looking at all options" to secure the support of the Commons.