Possible amendments to PM's Brexit deal

MPs are due to vote on Theresa May's Brexit agreement on Tuesday - but they will also get a chance to reshape the deal by tabling amendments to it.

The amendments vary in their potential impact on the proposed deal. Some seek to make relatively small tweaks, others to scupper Mrs May's plan entirely.

Amendments are suggested by MPs and the most important ones, in the eyes of the Commons Speaker, John Bercow, are selected for voting on by all MPs. The votes will be just before the overall "meaningful" vote, on the government's EU Withdrawal Bill. And any which pass will change the wording of that bill.

There is a question mark over how far the government's withdrawal agreement could be modified by MPs before it no longer has force under international law, or the EU judges it to be in breach of what was agreed by Mrs May.

The government has indicated it will accept one amendment to Tuesday's vote. This was proposed by Conservative MP Hugo Swire, which accepts the government's deal as the EU Withdrawal Bill but includes provisions to:

Make the government report to Parliament in March 2020 on the status of the arrangements to supersede the Northern Ireland backstop. This is the controversial "insurance policy" aimed at preventing the return of a physical border in Northern Ireland if the UK and EU have not agreed on a new trade deal by December 2020

Give Parliament a vote on whether to extend the 21-month post-Brexit transition period, which would end in December 2020

Give Parliament a vote on whether to implement the backstop

Impose "a duty" on the government to agree a future relationship with the EU, or alternative arrangements, within one year of the backstop coming into force

However, there are questions over how these provisions would affect the UK's legal obligations. And, of course, they will only come into force if MPs vote to back the PM's Brexit deal.

Some of the proposed amendments are designed to scupper the deal before the proper vote on it takes place. Others seek guarantees on the Northern Ireland backstop, or call for another EU referendum.

Here are the ones we know about so far:

Labour frontbench amendment

Rejects the deal because it fails to provide a permanent customs union and "strong single market deal", as set out in Labour's "six tests"

Rejects leaving with no deal

Resolves to "pursue every option" that prevents either no deal or leaving on the basis of the current deal

As the official opposition's amendment, this is likely to be called by the Speaker.

Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable amendment

Amends the Labour motion to include a "public vote" as one of those options

Labour MP Hilary Benn's amendment

Declines approval of the deal and "rejects" no deal

This amendment, from the chairman of the Commons Brexit committee has cross-party support, mainly from MPs campaigning for another EU referendum. Signatories include Conservative MPs Sarah Wollaston and Dominic Grieve, Sir Vince Cable, several SNP MPs and Labour's Yvette Cooper, Rachel Reeves and Meg Hillier

The broad support for this amendment means it is likely to be called by the Speaker

Labour MP John Mann amendment

Supports the PM's deal on condition the government maintains standards in employment, environmental protection and health and safety

Currently backed by six Labour MPs - but the party leadership is against, arguing it would not be legally binding

Mr Mann says the government will accept it in an effort to secure the backing of more Labour MPs

Alex Chalk amendment

The Conservative MP is reported to be working an amendment that would put a time limit on the Northern Ireland backstop, aimed at reducing the scale of the expected government defeat

SNP and Plaid Cymru amendment

Declines to approve Theresa May's Brexit deal "in line with the views of the Scottish Parliament and the Welsh Assembly that they would be damaging for Scotland, Wales and the nations and regions of the UK as a whole"

Calls for the UK's departure from the EU to be delayed until another withdrawal deal is agreed

Lib Dem amendment

Calls on the government to prepare for a "People's Vote" in which "the public may give their informed consent on leaving the EU or retaining the United Kingdom's membership of the European Union"

Backed by the Lib Dems' 11 MPs

Conservative MP Sir Edward Leigh's amendment

Makes clear the Northern Ireland backstop is temporary and should remain temporary

Calls for assurance that, if the backstop doesn't end by the close of 2021, this will be treated as a fundamental change of circumstances and would terminate the Withdrawal Treaty on 1 January 2022

Backed by 15 other Tory Brexiteers

Independent MP Frank Field's two amendments

The former Labour MP has tabled two amendments, signed by a handful of fellow Brexiteers

Call for a guarantee that the "sovereign right of the UK ultimately to terminate the Northern Ireland backstop if it is not possible to reach agreement with the EU on establishing alternative arrangements for ensuring the permanent absence of a hard border on the island of Ireland"

Mandates the government to negotiate a Canada-style free trade deal

Conservative MP John Baron's amendment

Gives the UK the right to terminate the Northern Ireland backstop without the agreement of the EU

Amendment backed by cross-party group of Brexiteers, including 12 Conservatives, one independent and one DUP MP

Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski's two amendments