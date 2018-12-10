Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption John Bercow says ending the Brexit debate without a vote will be seen as "discourteous" by many MPs.

Commons speaker John Bercow has urged ministers to give MPs a vote on their plan to abandon Tuesday's vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal.

He told MPs that bringing arguments over the deal to a "premature and inconclusive end" without a vote would be seen as "discourteous" by many MPs.

It would be "respectful and mature" to allow MPs to express a view, he said.

But the BBC's Vicki Young said ministers intended to defy Mr Bercow by not permitting a vote.

This is expected to be confirmed later this evening after Mrs May concludes her Commons statement and two further ministerial statements on Brexit are completed.

When the Clerk of the House of Commons reads out the orders of the day, a minister, usually a whip, will shout out "tomorrow" to stop Tuesday's debate going ahead.

The prime minister told MPs that the final vote on the deal she had negotiated with the EU would be "deferred" to an unspecified date so she could resume talks with EU leaders.

She acknowledged that she would have been likely to lose Tuesday's vote by a significant margin.

While she believed a majority of MPs backed the broad terms of the deal, she said she had listened to MPs' concerns over the Northern Ireland border backstop plan and said she would seek "further reassurances".

MPs were due to vote on Tuesday whether to accept or reject the terms of the UK's withdrawal from the EU and future relations with the EU, after five days of debate.

'Late stage'

After Mrs May's announcement, Mr Bercow said many MPs had told him "forcefully" that they were dismayed by the decision to pull the vote at an "inordinately late stage".

Having taken procedural advice, he said the government was within its rights to "unilaterally" decline to move a motion ordering the vote, but he said it would be preferable to give MPs their say before doing so.

"Halting the debate after no fewer than 164 colleagues have taken the trouble to contribute will be thought by many members of this House to be deeply discourteous," he said.

"I politely suggest that in any courteous, respectful and mature environment, allowing the house to have a say would be the right and, dare I say it, the obvious, course to take."

The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg said that if it was put to the vote, it was not MPs opposed to the deal - including Labour and some Tory Brexiteers - could try to ensure the final vote went ahead after all.

Vote deadline?

A succession of Labour MPs criticised the prime minister for pulling the vote, suggesting her actions were not motivated by the national interest but a desperate move to placate Brexiteers in her own party.

Dennis Skinner suggested Mrs May was "frit" while Ben Bradshaw said if she did not have the courage to put her deal to MPs, the PM should give the public its say.

And Conservative former education secretary Justine Greening sought assurances that the final vote would not be left until 28 March 2019, the day before the UK is to due to leave the EU.

She said the existing obligation on ministers to make a statement to MPs by 21 January setting out their course of action if there is no deal or the deal is rejected, had been superseded by Monday's statement.

But Mrs May said this was not the case as the 21 January deadline had "been set in legislation".