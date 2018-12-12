Theresa May faces a vote of no confidence in her leadership on Wednesday evening, after the required 48 letters calling for a contest were submitted.

If she fails to get a majority in the secret ballot there will be a leadership race to replace her. Here - based on the latest odds at the bookmakers - are the fancied runners. None have so far declared their intention to stand.

Boris Johnson

Image copyright Getty Images

Boris Johnson, 54, was the face of the campaign to get Britain out of the EU and did little to disguise his disappointment with Mrs May's Brexit plan, eventually resigning as foreign secretary over it.

The former London mayor has long harboured leadership ambitions and is a big favourite with Conservative Party members but he would first have to get the backing of enough MPs to make into the ballot of members - no easy task.

His first bid for the leadership, following the 2016 referendum, ended in disaster after fellow Leave supporter Michael Gove abandoned him at the 11th hour and put himself forward instead, prompting Mr Johnson to withdraw from the race.

Dominic Raab

Image copyright Getty Images

Dominic Raab, 44, had already been a long-standing Eurosceptic when he became part of the Leave campaign in the 2016 referendum.

The former Brexit secretary resigned in November over what he described as "fatal flaws" in the prime ministers draft Brexit agreement.

The former lawyer has refused to rule out standing in a leadership contest and is said to be "relaxed" about a no-deal scenario, which will appeal to Brexiteer MPs.

Sajid Javid

Image copyright Getty Images

A former protege of George Osborne, 49-year-old Sajid Javid became the first home secretary from an ethnic minority background in April, following Amber Rudd's resignation.

Long thought of as a Eurosceptic, it was a surprise to many when Mr Javid came out for Remain during the 2016 referendum.

An MP since 2010, he has previously served as business secretary and then culture secretary, and was part of a short-lived "joint ticket" leadership bid in 2016, hoping to become chancellor with Stephen Crabb as PM.

Michael Gove

Image copyright Getty Images

Michael Gove, 51, made a dramatic comeback in June 2017 when he returned to the cabinet as environment secretary, just a year after he was sacked in the 2016 reshuffle following Mrs May's leadership victory.

The former justice and education secretary came third in the last leadership contest, after withdrawing his support from fellow Leave campaigner Boris Johnson and deciding to stand himself.

Mr Gove has not ruled himself out to succeed Mrs May but played down speculation, saying it was "extremely unlikely" he would stand and tweeting on Wednesday that he was "backing the Prime Minister 100%".

Jeremy Hunt

Image copyright Getty Images

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, 52, had always been seen as a Eurosceptic but was one of the figures supporting the David Cameron Remain position during the 2016 referendum.

Mr Hunt, who was the longest serving health secretary in the history of the NHS before being promoted to foreign secretary, is considered a close ally of Theresa May.

However he has faced a number of controversies during his career, including a battle over a new contract for junior doctors in 2015.

David Davis

Image copyright Getty Images

The former Brexit secretary was the first minister to quit over Mrs May's Chequers plan in July, saying he couldn't back a policy he didn't believe in.

An MP since 1987, Mr Davis, 69, first stood to be Conservative leader in 2001 and was an overwhelming favourite to replace Michael Howard in 2005 but lost out to David Cameron.

He went on to serve as shadow home secretary under Mr Cameron but dramatically resigned his seat and frontbench role in protest at plans for identity cards and 42-day detention without charge.

He successfully fought a by-election and returned to the backbenches before unexpectedly being propelled back into frontline politics as Brexit secretary after the 2016 referendum.

Amber Rudd

Image copyright Getty Images

Amber Rudd only returned to the cabinet as work and pensions secretary in November after resigning as home secretary over the Windrush scandal.

She was a leading Remain campaigner in the 2016 referendum and although being a vocal supporter of the PM's Brexit plan, she has also proposed an alternative, which would see the UK being more closely tied to the EU.

The 55-year-old MP has a slim majority of 346 in her Hastings constituency and the risk of losing her seat could hinder her chances.

Others being talked about as possible contenders

Brexiteer Esther McVey, who quit the government over Mrs May's deal has already shown her ability to bounce back after losing her seat in 2015.

Penny Mordaunt was a leading figure in the Leave campaign in 2016 and despite appearing reluctant to explicitly back Theresa May's Brexit plan, she has not resigned from her cabinet role as international development secretary.

Liz Truss, currently second-in-command at the Treasury, has been building up her profile with some memorable party conference appearances.

Commons leader Andrea Leadsom, a Brexiteer who challenged Mrs May in 2016 before withdrawing, might fancy another go

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox was a big hit at this year's Tory conference, with a theatrical speech, prompting talk of him as a future leader.

Priti Patel, a Brexiteer who quit the government over private trips to Israel, has a strong base of support which is reflected in the betting.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, who led calls for Mrs May to go, has previously denied having leadership ambitions. Might he change his mind?

Theresa May's second-in-command David Lidington, a Remain supporter, also features in the betting.

Backbencher Tom Tugendhat, Cabinet ministers Matthew Hancock and Gavin Williamson, backbencher James Cleverley and Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson are also on the bookmakers' lists as outsiders.

Remain-supporting former education secretary Justine Greening has not ruled out standing if a vacancy arose.