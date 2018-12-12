As the Prime Minister, Theresa May, faces a vote of no confidence in her leadership, we have heard from the politicians and the media - but what do members of the public think about what is happening?

Since the announcement of the no-confidence vote, the story has been dominating both Google trends and the UK trends on Twitter.

There have been more than 90,000 tweets that include "the Conservative Party" and the prime minister's name as well as the hashtags #NoConfidence and #LeadershipChallenge.

People have been sharing their views online on Mrs May and the latest political fallout from the 2016 EU referendum result.

Some had suggestions on who should be the new leader of the Conservative Party.

Tony Silver emailed that he wanted the father of the House to be leader.

"Move over Mrs May, please step forward Ken Clarke. We need a safe pair of hands who hasn't been leader before."

On WhatsApp, Wayne Hempson-Putt had another alternative.

Some stated their reasons why Mrs May should no longer be leader.

Skip Twitter post by @TrustMaryam Wouldn't it be wise for the Tories to remove May thereby also ditching her deal?

If she stays, so does the deal. The deal that the EU keep saying WILL NOT be renegotiated. The deal that will not pass parliament. The deal you don't have support for. — Maryam Irshad (@TrustMaryam) December 12, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @pitsij I’ve voted Conservative all my life , but Theresa May needs to go . I’ve much admiration for her courage and tenacity, but someone who truly believes in Brexit needs to take the reins . I will not vote Conservative again unless this happens — Paula Jennings (@pitsij) December 12, 2018 Report

But others had sympathy for her.

Skip Twitter post by @stetechamps I feel sorry for Theresa May in a way, she’s taken on the most impossible task when no one else would and now she’s being dragged through the mud for it. ((I still cannot support the Tories though)) — yikes™ (@stetechamps) December 12, 2018 Report

Linda Egginton said :"Typical MPs - let Theresa May do all the backbone and hard work that others stepped back from (Boris Johnson), then criticise. Could they have done a better job? I doubt it."

On Facebook, Kath Harris posted that the prime minister should not be replaced.

Image copyright Facebook

Linda Brendish emailed: "It is a disgrace that MPs have now forced a vote of no confidence for Teresa May. She has and continues to do her best.

"This proposed challenge can only be for personal political gain and nothing to do [with] the good of the country.

"I feel that any MP's who vote against her would be traitors to our country."

One Twitter user blamed the EU for Mrs May's position.

Skip Twitter post by @RebeccaV20 When will the MP’s realise #TheresaMay is not the problem. The EU is the problem, they have said the decisions are final so why do you think sending someone else in will help? — Rebecca Valentine (@RebeccaV20) December 12, 2018 Report

But Judith Barber said Mrs May should have done more to secure a better deal for the UK.

"I voted to leave the EU. I'm also a supporter and admirer of the PM but am disappointed that she has not stood up to the demands of the EU regarding the 'divorce' terms."

On Facebook, Caroline Wood said the prime minister had been "worn down" by Remain voters.

Image copyright Facebook

On BBC Radio 5 Live, listeners have recorded videos of their views.

Paul Manley said: "Theresa May was set up for this downfall the minute the decision we were leaving the EU [was taken].

"David Cameron quit because he knew what would happen and she stepped up without the knowing that the government would blame her, oust her out at the time it's close to leave, and go for a no-Brexit.

"This has been clear all along - to try to keep us in... deals were going to be refused.

"We won't leave the EU on the 29 March or at all.

"The millions who vote actually don't mean anything.

"If the government don't agree with votes, they always go with, 'Let's blame the PM.'

"Whoever steps in isn't going to be the hero.

"It's just the leader of a scam - scamming the British public."

