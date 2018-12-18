Image copyright HOC

Theresa May is planning to hold a series of votes in Parliament to find out what kind of Brexit MPs will support, sources have told the BBC.

The prime minister was previously thought to be against this idea.

But sources say she wants the votes planned for the third week of January based on her Brexit deal to be a "moment of reckoning".

It comes as the cabinet announced it was stepping up preparations in case there is a no-deal Brexit on 29 March.

The Brexit deal Theresa May has reached with the EU has to be passed by Parliament but most MPs - including many on her own side - are against it.

She had been planning to present Parliament with a choice between her deal and no-deal, hoping that enough MPs would swallow their objections and get behind her version of Brexit.

But MPs are showing few signs of changing their minds - with some hoping that the next step after her deal being rejected would be leaving without a deal, others hoping for a fresh referendum and some backing alternative deals like the ones Norway or Canada have with the EU.

So rather than wait for what seems like an inevitable defeat, she is thought to be planning a new approach.

The prime minister does not believe any of the factions criticising her plan have enough support to get their own version of Brexit through Parliament.

By allowing them to put forward their proposals and vote on them, she is hoping they will be defeated and her plan will emerge by a process of elimination as the best and only alternative to leaving without a deal.

The danger for Mrs May, says the BBC's deputy political editor John Pienaar, is that none of the alternatives, including her own, can command a majority.

Several cabinet ministers have publicly suggested alternative next steps if Mrs May's plan is rejected.

Some, including Amber Rudd, favour a Norway-style relationship, retaining close links to the EU.

Others, notably Penny Mordaunt and Andrea Leadsom, support what they describe as a "managed no deal", with time to transition to World Trade Organization rules.

Education Secretary, Damian Hinds was among those at the two and a half hour cabinet meeting on Tuesday calling for a "flushing out" of opinion in a series of exploratory votes in the Commons.

The prime minister was thought to be opposed to the idea.

But John Pienaar said he understood that Mrs May now wishes to accelerate and compress the process, so that various options are presented in amendments to her motion - which seeks to approve her deal - and voted upon at the same time.

Mrs May was originally planning to put her plan to a Commons vote two weeks ago but pulled it at the last minute over fears it would be defeated, sparking widespread outrage among MPs.

"Last time, for one reason or another, people only set out what they opposed. Next time could be an opportunity for people to set down what they support - and vote on it," a senior source close to Mrs May said.

Downing Street is also hoping to get more reassurances from Brussels that any outcome that keeps the UK tied to EU rules - as part of measures to ensure there is no return to a physical Northern Ireland border, will be temporary.