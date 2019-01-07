Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Anna Soubry: "This is astonishing. This is what has happened to our country."

MP Anna Soubry has criticised the police for failing to intervene after she was verbally abused by protesters outside Parliament.

The Conservative ex-minister was accused "of being a Nazi", while being interviewed on the BBC News channel.

She called for the protesters, said to be Brexit supporters, to be prosecuted, under public order legislation, for intimidating behaviour.

Politicians from all parties have condemned the abuse directed at her.

Ms Soubry, the pro-European MP for Broxtowe who supports another Brexit referendum, was subjected to verbal abuse while being interviewed by the BBC's Simon McCoy.

Protesters standing just a few yards from the entrance to Parliament accused her of being a liar and then chanted: "Anna Soubry is a Nazi."

She was later shouted at and jostled as she tried to re-enter the Palace of Westminster.

Reacting during the live interview, she told McCoy she "objected to being called a Nazi", adding that such language was "astonishing - and this is what has happened to our country".

She said she would not be silenced nor intimidated but it was wrong that MPs and others doing their job in such a public space should "have to accept this as part of the democratic process".

'Disgusting'

After the incident, she told BBC News the police needed to "do their job". And it is understood she will be contacting them about the matter.

The MP has already been in touch with the parliamentary authorities responsible for security. She said the Commons Speaker had also voiced unease about the potential intimidation of MPs.

The matter was raised in Parliament by Labour MP Stephen Doughty, who called for "proper action" to be taken by the Metropolitan Police against those responsible for what he said were "potentially unlawful actions".

No 10 said the incident was "unacceptable" and MPs "should be free to do their jobs without any form of intimidation". A Downing Street spokesman said there were laws dealing with public order offences and cases of harassment and threatening behaviour.

MPs from different parties and different sides of the Brexit debate reacted on Twitter:

The BBC and other broadcasters have set up temporary studios on College Green, a traditional spot for political interviews, ahead of the big Commons vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal on 15 January.

The BBC's assistant political editor Norman Smith said some MPs had expressed unease privately about being interviewed there given the frequency and vehemence of the protests.